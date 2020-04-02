Dr. William Basco Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basco Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- SC
- Charleston
- Dr. William Basco Jr, MD
Dr. William Basco Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Basco Jr, MD
Dr. William Basco Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Basco Jr works at
Dr. Basco Jr's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health University Medical Center Extension165 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basco Jr?
My daughter was in the hospital for a few days and Dr. Basco was our pediatrician. My daughter liked him a lot and thought that he was "cool". She was happy to see him daily. I thought he had an excellent bed side manner and appreciated the rapport he had with my daughter. He made us feel comfortable and answered all our questions.
About Dr. William Basco Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356459309
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basco Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basco Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Basco Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Basco Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basco Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basco Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basco Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basco Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.