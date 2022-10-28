See All General Dentists in Hollidaysburg, PA
Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollidaysburg, PA. They graduated from Temple University / Kornberg School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Bozek Jr works at Dental Care Associates - Hollidaysburg in Hollidaysburg, PA with other offices in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Care Associates - Hollidaysburg
    712 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 946-1950
  2. 2
    Dental Care Associates - Johnstown
    1415 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 269-3627
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Bozek. is always polite and very concerned with everything being done just right. If he doesn't like something, he will have it redone. There is no other dentist I will go to since I have found them. The complete staff is awesome.
    About Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205281656
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Kornberg School Of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozek Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozek Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozek Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozek Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozek Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozek Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozek Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

