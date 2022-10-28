Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozek Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollidaysburg, PA. They graduated from Temple University / Kornberg School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Bozek Jr works at
Locations
Dental Care Associates - Hollidaysburg712 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Directions (814) 946-1950
Dental Care Associates - Johnstown1415 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 269-3627
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bozek. is always polite and very concerned with everything being done just right. If he doesn't like something, he will have it redone. There is no other dentist I will go to since I have found them. The complete staff is awesome.
About Dr. William Bozek Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205281656
Education & Certifications
- Temple University / Kornberg School Of Dentistry
Dr. Bozek Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bozek Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bozek Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
