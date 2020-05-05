Overview of Dr. William Cambridge, MD

Dr. William Cambridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Cambridge works at New London County Orthopedic Surgery P C. in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.