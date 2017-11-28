See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. William Casey III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Casey III, MD

Dr. William Casey III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Casey III works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casey III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Neuro
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 674-5895
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 28, 2017
    I can't thank Dr. Casey enough for everything he did for me. I am so thankful for his caring attitude and incredible expertise. Thank you Thank you Thank you. You are truly a healer.
    Scottsdale, AZ — Nov 28, 2017
    About Dr. William Casey III, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1689659286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Casey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey III works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Casey III’s profile.

    Dr. Casey III has seen patients for Wound Repair and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

