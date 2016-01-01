Overview of Dr. William Childres, MD

Dr. William Childres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Childres works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES OF AUBURN in Auburn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.