Dr. William Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Cox works at MDVIP - Dallas, Texas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.