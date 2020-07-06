Dr. William Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
MDVIP - Dallas, Texas8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 245-1474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox is not only highly skilled as a physician, but he is, without a doubt, one of the best listeners as a doctor I have ever had. I have had to call with an emergency during off-hours and he answered and gave me advice as to what path to take, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Going to an emergency room was a necessity, and his advice and recommendations throughout the whole emergency, treatment, and recovery were excellent! He truly cares about his patients! Julia Fleming, Richardson, TX
About Dr. William Cox, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Meth Med Center
- Meth Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.