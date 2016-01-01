Overview

Dr. William Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.