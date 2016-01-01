Dr. William Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215047709
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods.