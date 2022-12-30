Dr. William Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Foley, MD
Dr. William Foley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
Southern California Vsclr Assoc100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 211, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-6879
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foley is very caring about his patients. I was very pleased with the out come of my vascular vein surgery. He is a very busy doctor but he takes time to explain my procedure And made me feel so very comfortable. Thank you Dr. Foley.
About Dr. William Foley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.