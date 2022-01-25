Dr. William Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. William Fox, MD
Dr. William Fox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Vanessa A Camperlengo MD PC675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 335, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Whether you are going to a psychiatrist for the first time or you haverecently moved to Charlottesville and need to establish a relationship for your medications such as myself, Dr. Fox is a very special professional. His demeanor is peaceful and tranquil but he is an active listener and deeply engages with his patients. He effortlessly creates just by his presence a safe space with his patients that enables patients to share their pain unequivocally. As a result, his diagnoses are accurate as well as his treatment recommendations. He is conservative with medications meaning prescribing the lowest effective dose of a medication if a medication is recommended.
About Dr. William Fox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811949522
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
