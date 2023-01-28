Overview of Dr. William Fukuda, MD

Dr. William Fukuda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Fukuda works at Newport Center Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.