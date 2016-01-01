Dr. William Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Garrett, MD
Overview of Dr. William Garrett, MD
Dr. William Garrett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital Authority of Miller County, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Georgia Neurology P.c.2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 230, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-9150
-
2
Savannah Neurology Specialists6602 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital Authority of Miller County
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Garrett, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750351862
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Emory University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
