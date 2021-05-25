Dr. William Grace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Grace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Grace, MD
Dr. William Grace, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Grace works at
Dr. Grace's Office Locations
Stat Urology Medical Care Pllc945 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 675-6826
Steven Lamm M.d.;p.c12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-6660
William R. Grace MD PC36 7th Ave Ste 511, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 675-6826
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grace is an amazing oncologist! He help my wife survive 7 years when her original diagnosis was only 6-9 months with stage IV intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Through his care, his ability to come up with solutions, I am convinced she lived as long as she did. He is an expert not in any particular cancer, but in cancer itself because every single person's cancer is unique to his or her self. He uses Weisenthal Cancer, out in California, to conduct cytometric profiling to help identify what drugs work against your particular cancer. It is very personalized medicine, and it works to extend lives and in some case cure cancers, where it was not thought possible. He has also helped my Dad through two bouts of Prostate Cancer and melanoma over the course of the last 12 years. Wonderful doctor, kind man.
About Dr. William Grace, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace works at
Dr. Grace speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
