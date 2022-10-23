Overview of Dr. William Hanner, DO

Dr. William Hanner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hanner works at Midtown Surgical and Skin Institute in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.