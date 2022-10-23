Dr. William Hanner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hanner, DO
Overview of Dr. William Hanner, DO
Dr. William Hanner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Hanner works at
Dr. Hanner's Office Locations
Midtown Surgical and Skin Institute Pllc5555 E 71st St Ste 7250, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 600-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William Hanner is the best surgeon ever. Because professionalism, integrity, and humility are the most basic characteristics of him that empower of his ability to serve. Many thanks to him and all his team members.
About Dr. William Hanner, DO
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528386984
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- General Surgery
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanner.
