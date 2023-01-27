Overview of Dr. William Higginbotham III, MD

Dr. William Higginbotham III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Il Coll Of Med, Chicago Il and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Higginbotham III works at The CORE Institute in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.