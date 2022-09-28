Dr. William Lafoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lafoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Lafoe, MD
Dr. William Lafoe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Lafoe works at
Dr. Lafoe's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafoe?
Had a heart attack and Dr. Lafoe was amazing. Everyone I encountered at St.Francis was amazing. I have nothing but positive remarks for everyone there. They could of not treated me and my family any better.
About Dr. William Lafoe, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700822855
Education & Certifications
- SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
- U Ark Med Sch
- U Ark Med Sch
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafoe accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lafoe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lafoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafoe works at
Dr. Lafoe has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lafoe speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.