Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD

Dr. William Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Lee works at Northern Hematology Oncology, LLC in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.