Dr. William Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD
Dr. William Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Northern Hematology Oncology, LLC9451 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Directions (303) 963-0673Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So far, so good. I am surprised at all of the negative reviews.
About Dr. William Lee, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
