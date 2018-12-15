Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD
Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Lucas Jr works at
Dr. Lucas Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 4714 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900
-
3
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 60, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 263-2640Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas Jr?
I've been going to Dr. Lucas for several years. He's personal, answers all questions, make you feel very comfortable. Very knowledgeable, does not rush, spends time with each patient.Dr.Lucas suggested over a year ago that I should consider having my cataracts removed. I told him that I was very afraid to have that surgery done. He told me to think about it and whenever I;m ready let him know. He was so calm with me, explained the procedure. I finally had the surgery done. It went well.
About Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053388074
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas Jr works at
Dr. Lucas Jr has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.