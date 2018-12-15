Overview of Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD

Dr. William Lucas Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Lucas Jr works at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.