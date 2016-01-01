Dr. William McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. William McIntyre, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Pineville, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Jane Todd Crawford Hospital and T J Health Columbia.
Locations
Briscoe S Trevor MD850 Riverview Ave Fl 3, Pineville, KY 40977 Directions (888) 413-8171
Hospital Affiliations
- Casey County Hospital
- Jane Todd Crawford Hospital
- T J Health Columbia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William McIntyre, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wva U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
