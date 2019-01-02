Dr. William Miely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Miely, MD
Overview of Dr. William Miely, MD
Dr. William Miely, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Miely works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miely's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miely?
Dr. Miely did the discectomy in Jan. 2014. When I came to him I needed the staff to bring a wheelchair to my car because couldn't make it to the door without assistance! The surgery was a breeze and I was back on my feet — pain free — soon after! The doc's "bedside manner" is a bit stiff, but if you want a top-notch surgeon — this is your guy!
About Dr. William Miely, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538179064
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- Ohio St University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miely works at
Dr. Miely has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.