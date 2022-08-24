Dr. William Mosier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mosier, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mosier, MD
Dr. William Mosier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Irvine Medcenter
Dr. Mosier works at
Dr. Mosier's Office Locations
-
1
Mosier Eye Center265 Laguna Rd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosier?
I feel like I chose the right doctor for my routine cataract surgery and if I ever have any trauma or disease to the eye I am definitely going back to Dr Mosier. The office is friendly and caring and very organized. There was plenty of patient education including easy to read handouts if you wanted to go over information again on your own. Dr Mosier is a perfectionist and the patient is well served.
About Dr. William Mosier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1063553378
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Medcenter
- Long Beach Veterans Administration
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosier works at
Dr. Mosier speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.