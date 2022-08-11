Overview of Dr. William Scott, MD

Dr. William Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at West Tennessee Neuro Sciences in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.