Dr. William Scott, MD
Dr. William Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
West Tennessee Neuro Sciences700 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Doctor Scott was recommended to me while I was on a one year journey with chronic lower back and right leg pain Dr. Scott read my MRI and was more than willing to perform my surgery to relieve me of unbearable pain he performed my surgery on July 11 2022 when I woke up from surgery I had instant relieve and was pain free I really thank GOD for sending him to me I really like the way he cared about as a person and not just a patient I highly recommend him to perform surgery on anyone!!
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922178656
- Medical University of The Americas
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
