Dr. William Senisi, MD
Dr. William Senisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
great diagnostic eye doc. a little rushed sometimes but hes REALLY REALLY GOOD ATHIS JOB.
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
