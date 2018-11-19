Overview of Dr. William Senisi, MD

Dr. William Senisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Senisi works at MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.