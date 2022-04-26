Overview

Dr. William Somers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Somers works at Central Coast Family Care in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.