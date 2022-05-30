Dr. William Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Summers, MD
Overview of Dr. William Summers, MD
Dr. William Summers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
- 1 2270D Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 878-0192
- 2 6000 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 308, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
I went to this doctor to see if I had a specific mental disorder... I got the answers I needed and expected, but I also got more information about the full picture of my health. He explained things in a way no one had before, so I have a better understanding now. I will definitely go for my follow up with him.
About Dr. William Summers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1548306871
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Renard Hospital Wash University
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.