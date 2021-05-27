See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. William Sutterfield, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Sutterfield, MD

Dr. William Sutterfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Sutterfield works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutterfield's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates Inc
    2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 505-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 27, 2021
    The overall experience was great! His degree of explanation while ensuring that thorough examinations are conducted was very important to me. In my opinion, his staff and he exemplify the true meaning of healthcare.
    Sergio Andre — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. William Sutterfield, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sutterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutterfield works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Sutterfield’s profile.

    Dr. Sutterfield has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutterfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

