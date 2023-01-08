Dr. William Tenney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tenney, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Tenney, DPM
Dr. William Tenney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Tenney works at
Dr. Tenney's Office Locations
Mentor8899 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 974-3338
Solon6440 Som Center Rd Ste A, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 248-3374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tenney was able to correct a misdiagnosis of another podiatrist and helped stop the agonizing foot pain I had been experiencing for an entire week. Thank you Dr.Tenney. Also, ladies at his office, Suzanne and Kristy were most efficient, courteous and helpful making the admittance no hassle. Thank you, ladies.
About Dr. William Tenney, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700804911
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenney accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.