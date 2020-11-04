See All Hand Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. William Terral, MD

General Hand Surgery
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Terral, MD

Dr. William Terral, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Terral works at AVALA Physical & Hand Therapy - Covington West in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Terral's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AVALA Physical & Hand Therapy - Covington West
    1200 Pinnacle Pkwy Ste 3, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 674-1700

Admitting Hospitals

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Finger Amputation Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatologic and Osteoarthritis Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2020
    I've seen Dr. Terral 3 times. The first time was after I had seen someone else for the initial problem, but the other Dr. did nothing--not even x rays. I have severe erosive osteoarthritis and psoriatic arthritis (duration 30+ yrs) Dr. Terral x rayed my hands and went over the x rays in great detail. He was very thorough, and did a great job of educating me and making sure I understood everything.
    Charlene Bartholomae — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. William Terral, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    • General Surgery
