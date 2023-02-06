Overview of Dr. William Thompson IV, MD

Dr. William Thompson IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Thompson IV works at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.