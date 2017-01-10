Dr. William Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. William Ward, MD
Dr. William Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ward replaced my left knee ACL in 2011.... Great surgeon !
About Dr. William Ward, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.