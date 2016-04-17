Dr. Willie Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie Brown, DPM
Overview of Dr. Willie Brown, DPM
Dr. Willie Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and South City Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Belleville Open Mri7 Christopher Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 236-2207
-
2
South City Hospital3933 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 865-7039
- 3 3700 N Belt W, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 236-2207
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is a very thorough, careful and well-experienced Dr. He has taken care of me and my husband for years and have found him to be very knowledgeable and up-to-date in caring for our needs!!!!
About Dr. Willie Brown, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447392972
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.