Overview

Dr. Willie Epps Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Epps Jr works at Epps Medical Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Richmond Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.