Overview of Dr. Willy Pezzia, MD

Dr. Willy Pezzia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Pezzia works at Willy Pezzia, MD, PA & Associates in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.