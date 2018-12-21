Dr. Wilson Aguilar Garcia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Aguilar Garcia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Wilson Aguilar Garcia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, VA. They graduated from University of Southern California / School of Dentistry.
Locations
Sonrisas and Smiles Dental Care6671B Backlick Rd # 1, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 988-7470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice experience. Dr Garcia was very kind and he explained with details about my dental problem. Also his staff is very friendly, warm and professional, from Tanya of the from desk to Kathy that she cleaned my gums in a professional way, knowing how to manage a patient that arrives nervous and scare, she is very sweet. Thanks so much Sonrisas and Smiles Dental Care.
About Dr. Wilson Aguilar Garcia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1639465081
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar Garcia accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aguilar Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aguilar Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar Garcia.
