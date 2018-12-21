Overview

Dr. Wilson Aguilar Garcia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, VA. They graduated from University of Southern California / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Aguilar Garcia works at Sonrisas and Smiles Dental Care in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.