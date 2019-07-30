Dr. Winnie Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winnie Pang, MD
Overview of Dr. Winnie Pang, MD
Dr. Winnie Pang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Pang's Office Locations
Office228 N Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pang has been treating me for rheumatoid arthritis for the few years. She prescribed a few different medications before we found the right regimen, but now my symptoms have improved significantly. She has a good bedside manner and is friendly, helpful, and caring. I'm able to make an appointment with her pretty easily. The wait time is short and I'm usually seen on time. The office is clean and staff is friendly.
About Dr. Winnie Pang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962734798
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pang speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.