Dr. Winnie Polen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winnie Polen, DO
Overview of Dr. Winnie Polen, DO
Dr. Winnie Polen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in New Providence, NJ. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Polen works at
Dr. Polen's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center890 Mountain Ave Fl 3, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8770
-
2
Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Livingston Office75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polen?
My GYN referred me to Dr Polen because I had an abnormal finding on my recent mammogram. The radiologist didn't explain much but Dr Polen clarified things so at least now I know what we are monitoring and why.
About Dr. Winnie Polen, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851371330
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- National Naval Medical Center
- Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
- Georgetown University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polen works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Polen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.