Overview of Dr. Winston Capel, MD

Dr. Winston Capel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Capel works at BBH Specialty Care Network Neurosurgery in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.