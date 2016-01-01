Overview

Dr. Winston Morris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at COLONIAL FAMILY PRACTICE in Columbia, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.