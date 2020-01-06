See All Family Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Saint Joseph Hospital Resurrection Health Care Chicago

Dr. Slodowy works at W J Slodowy MD Inc in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Deborah Edberg, MD
Dr. Deborah Edberg, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Sandra Pinilla, MD
Dr. Sandra Pinilla, MD
3.4 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    W J Slodowy MD Inc
    5639 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 889-7744
  2. 2
    W.j.slodowy M. D.inc.
    3330 N HARLEM AVE, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 889-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community First Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Bacteriuria Screening
Rapid Flu Test
Skin Screenings
Bacteriuria Screening
Rapid Flu Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slodowy?

    Jan 06, 2020
    Dr Slodowy is a Great Doctor, very kind, nice ,helpful ,respectful and answers all your questions, this was my first visit and I can't be more happy , he helped alot !!!
    BW — Jan 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slodowy to family and friends

    Dr. Slodowy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slodowy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD.

    About Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386867877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital Resurrection Health Care Chicago
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slodowy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slodowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slodowy works at W J Slodowy MD Inc in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Slodowy’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slodowy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slodowy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slodowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slodowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wojciech Slodowy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.