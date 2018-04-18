Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won Yi, MD
Overview of Dr. Won Yi, MD
Dr. Won Yi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, ENHS- Newfane Site, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Kenmore Mercy Hospital2950 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 871-0181
Lockport Professional Park810 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 438-5486
Hamburg Center3633 Commerce Pl, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 649-9950
Niagara Falls Center6932 Williams Rd Ste 1400, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-1635
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- ENHS- Newfane Site
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr It's and red's radiation 9 yrs ago. Since then my late father wss his patient and now my mother is under his care. We have found Dr Yi to be a very good doctor, he is caring and empathetic. He even gave us his personal cell phone number.
About Dr. Won Yi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- James Wilmot Cancer Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Columbia University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
