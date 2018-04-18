See All Radiation Oncologists in Kenmore, NY
Dr. Won Yi, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.5 (20)
Map Pin Small Kenmore, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Won Yi, MD

Dr. Won Yi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, ENHS- Newfane Site, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Yi works at CCS Oncology in Kenmore, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY, Hamburg, NY and Niagara Falls, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenmore Mercy Hospital
    2950 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 871-0181
  2. 2
    Lockport Professional Park
    810 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 438-5486
  3. 3
    Hamburg Center
    3633 Commerce Pl, Hamburg, NY 14075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 649-9950
  4. 4
    Niagara Falls Center
    6932 Williams Rd Ste 1400, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 298-1635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • ENHS- Newfane Site
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Brain Tumor
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Brain Tumor
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Yi?

    Apr 18, 2018
    I was a patient of Dr It's and red's radiation 9 yrs ago. Since then my late father wss his patient and now my mother is under his care. We have found Dr Yi to be a very good doctor, he is caring and empathetic. He even gave us his personal cell phone number.
    Jeanette in Lockport — Apr 18, 2018
    About Dr. Won Yi, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306869417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • James Wilmot Cancer Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

