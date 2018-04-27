See All Neurosurgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Wonhong Min, MD

Neurosurgery
2.2 (20)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wonhong Min, MD

Dr. Wonhong Min, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Min works at Heart and Lung Institute of Utah Inc in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Min's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Lung Institute of Utah Inc
    82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 819-7287
  2. 2
    Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level
    2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 625-4000
  3. 3
    Omega Interventional Pain Pllc
    3838 S 700 E Ste 300A, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 261-4988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kootenai Health
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wonhong Min, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053304204
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indianapolis Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Min has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

