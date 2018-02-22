Overview

Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Lamontagne works at Grace Medical Center of Florida in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.