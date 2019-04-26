Dr. Xiangdong You, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. You is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiangdong You, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiangdong You, MD
Dr. Xiangdong You, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. You's Office Locations
Classicare Internal Medicine4904 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 303, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 489-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Very knowledgeable in health concerns. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Xiangdong You, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962428870
Education & Certifications
- HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. You has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. You accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. You has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. You works at
Dr. You speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. You. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. You.
