Dr. Xiaodong Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaodong Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaodong Li, MD
Dr. Xiaodong Li, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
Care First Pediatrics812 Pollard Rd Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
About Dr. Xiaodong Li, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487738795
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Shanghai Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.