Overview of Dr. Xiaomei Chen, MD

Dr. Xiaomei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Chen works at Windsor Medical Group in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.