Dr. Xiaoping Ma, PHD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hubei Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
Comprehensive Neurocare Associates LLC750 Route 73 S Ste 201A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ma is a wonderful doctor. She's caring, friendly and a brilliant diagnostician, and listens. She put me at ease, and she talked with me the entire time she was doing the nerve conduction tests. She's very hands-on, and I never felt rushed. It's a small office and feels like doctors' offices should feel, not like an assembly line. I would highly recommend Dr. Ma.
About Dr. Xiaoping Ma, PHD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1912946724
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hubei Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
