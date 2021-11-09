Dr. Shao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaoping Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Xiaoping Shao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Va Medical Center50 Irving St Nw, Washington, DC 20422 Directions (202) 745-8000
America Tcm Wellness9035 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (240) 643-9993
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Shao was amazing! I have ADHD and I was so nervous about being able to continue my prescription for Adderall with a new provider, but Dr. Shao listened to everything I had to say and she was incredibly understanding. She made me feel very validated and heard. An excellent doctor!
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.