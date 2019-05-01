Dr. Xinda Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinda Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Xinda Wang, MD
Dr. Xinda Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center1003 S 5th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-1677
Partner Oncology1420 3rd St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 770-1700
Partner Oncology11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 985-2920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
MultiCare Regional Cancer Center17700 SE 272nd St Ste 400, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 876-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I trusted Dr. Wang for all my care in fighting aggressive Inflammatory Breast Cancer. He was professional and knows his medicine! Great care, rapid response to all challenges, and the entire team was amazing!
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
