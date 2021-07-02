See All General Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Xuan Luu, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
Dr. Xuan Luu, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Tufts University Sch Med and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Luu works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center
    41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Jul 02, 2021
    Kind, compassionate and so personable. Dr Luu is the epitome of who a doctor should be. She takes the time to really connect with a patient not only medically, but also personally as well. I am so blessed to have had her as my doctor. Thankfully, I no longer need to see Dr Luu since all is well, but I will always remember her kindness and care.
    Rosanne Hudd — Jul 02, 2021
    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902053788
    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
