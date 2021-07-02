Dr. Xuan Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xuan Luu, MD
Dr. Xuan Luu, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Tufts University Sch Med and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Kind, compassionate and so personable. Dr Luu is the epitome of who a doctor should be. She takes the time to really connect with a patient not only medically, but also personally as well. I am so blessed to have had her as my doctor. Thankfully, I no longer need to see Dr Luu since all is well, but I will always remember her kindness and care.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1902053788
- New York University Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut Medical Center
- Tufts University Sch Med
- General Surgery
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.