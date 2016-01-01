See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD

Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Leduc works at Quan H. Nguyen MD A Professional Corp. in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leduc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quan H. Nguyen MD A Professional Corp.
    11160 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 540-0105
  2. 2
    Vm Ped. Medical Group
    10900 Warner Ave Ste 122, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 540-0105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710066147
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leduc works at Quan H. Nguyen MD A Professional Corp. in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leduc’s profile.

    Dr. Leduc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leduc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

