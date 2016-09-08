Overview

Dr. Yael Antebi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Antebi works at Lifecycles OB GYN in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.